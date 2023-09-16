Lalbaugcha Raja 2023 First Darshan: Mumbaikars Welcome 12-Feet Long Bappa Idol Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi - Watch

New Delhi: One of the most-loved and widely celebrated festivals - Ganeshotsav 2023 is about to begin this year on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19). The Bappa devotees across the globe are excited and preparations to welcome the Lord home are in full swing. From purchasing of idols to massive decorations - everything is in place. Mumbai's one of the most popular pandals - Lalbaugcha Raja's first darshan of 2023 is here and we literally can't keep calm.

LALBAUGCHA RAJA 2023 FIRST DARSHAN

Famous celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared a video of Lalbaugcha Raja 2023 First look darshan straight from the pandal. He wrote: The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja, the most popular Ganesha idol in Mumbai, has been unveiled for Ganeshotsav 2023. The idol is said to be 12 feet tall. @dhavalrajsinhchauhan

It is reported that the Ganpati idol of Lalbaugcha Raja is 12-feet tall.

GANESHOTSAV 2023

The 10-day-long festivity will see devotees welcome Ganpati to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu. Ganeshotsav is one of the major attractions and festivals celebrated widely in Maharashtra. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal is visited by an ocean of devotees including celebrities every year.

Ganeshotsav is observed every year on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023 CALENDAR

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19, starting off the 10-day-long Bapp festivity. According to drikpanchang.com, the Ganesh Chaturthi puja timings and muhurat are:

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:01 AM to 01:28 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 27 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Thursday, September 28, 2023

On the previous day time to avoid Moon sighting - 12:39 PM to 08:10 PM, Sep 18

Duration - 07 Hours 32 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:39 PM on Sep 18, 2023

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:43 PM on Sep 19, 2023

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!