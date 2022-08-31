Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE darshan 2022: On Ganesh Chaturthi, watch direct streaming

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati LIVE darshan 2022: On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, preparations to welcome Bappa home across the country are in full swing. The 10-day long festivity will see devotees welcome Ganpati to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu.

Ganeshotsav is one of the major attractions and festivals celebrated widely in Maharashtra. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.

The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal is visited by an ocean of devotees including celebrities every year. The Ganpati festival has begun from August 31, 2022 marking the birthday of Lord Ganesha on the Chaturthi tithi.

LALBAUGCHA RAJA LIVE STREAMING DARSHAN 2022:

If you couldn't be present physically at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on day 1 do not be sad as we bring to you the live streaming of the majestic and beautiful pandal for the Lord's direct darshan.

Every year, millions of devotees visit the pandal, seeking his blessings.

The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strike a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!