NewsLifestyleCulture
GANESH CHATURTHI 2022

Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE darshan 2022: On Ganesh Chaturthi, watch direct streaming

Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE darshan 2022 today on Ganesh Chaturthi: The famous life-size Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Monday unveiled the first look of this year's idol which is 12 feet in height.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 10:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE darshan 2022: On Ganesh Chaturthi, watch direct streaming

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati LIVE darshan 2022: On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, preparations to welcome Bappa home across the country are in full swing. The 10-day long festivity will see devotees welcome Ganpati to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu.

Ganeshotsav is one of the major attractions and festivals celebrated widely in Maharashtra. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.

The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal is visited by an ocean of devotees including celebrities every year. The Ganpati festival has begun from August 31, 2022 marking the birthday of Lord Ganesha on the Chaturthi tithi.

LALBAUGCHA RAJA LIVE STREAMING DARSHAN 2022: 

If you couldn't be present physically at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on day 1 do not be sad as we bring to you the live streaming of the majestic and beautiful pandal for the Lord's direct darshan.

Every year, millions of devotees visit the pandal, seeking his blessings.

The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strike a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Live Tv

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022Lalbaugcha Raja live darshanlalbaugcha raja 2022Ganpati festivalGaneshotsavGanesh Utsavlalbaugcha raja picslalbaugcha raja ganpatilalbaugcha raja photomumbai lalbaugcha raja 2022 lalbaugcha raja images

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media