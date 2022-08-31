Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 today: One of the most auspicious and majorly celebrated festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun today. This year the 10-day long festivity of Ganpati Utsav will begin on August 31. Devotees welcome Bappa to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.

All those who are away and can't physically visit the Ganpati temples today, can watch Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai's direct live streaming here and pray to the Lord for his blessings.

SHREE SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE 2022 LIVE DARSHAN:

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strike a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.

Ganeshotsav is one of the major attractions and festivals celebrated widely in Maharashtra. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most famous Ganesh mandirs in the country. Thousands of devotees throng the temple to seek Bappa's divine blessings. Special arrangements have been made, keeping the crowd in mind.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!