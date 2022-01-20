हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sankashti Chaturthi

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Time, date and significance of Sakat Chauth

On the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees of Lord Ganesha begin the day by waking up early, practising meditation and then praying to the Ganesh idol.

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Time, date and significance of Sakat Chauth
File photo

New Delhi: A Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Sankashti Chaturthi, is celebrated on the fourth day after a full moon (Krishna Paksha) according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year it will be celebrated on January 21, Friday. 

Sankashti is a Sanskrit word that means to 'save us from tough times' while Chaturthi means the fourth day of the month. As per beliefs, if a Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi and considered more auspicious than other Sankashti Chaturti days. 

What is the significance of Sakat Chauth or Sankashti Chaturthi?

According to religious beliefs, the celebration of this day began as an obstacle removal ritual and dates back to as far as 700 BC! Hindus pray to the beloved deity to give them the strength to face challenges in life as Ganesha is commonly known as the god of wisdom and good fortune.

What are the auspicious timings (muhurat) for Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi?

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:00 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:51 AM on Jan 21, 2022
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:14 AM on Jan 22, 2022

(As per DrikPanchang.com)

What is the Puja Vidhi of Sankashti Chaturthi?

Devotees of Lord Ganesha begin the day by waking up early, practising meditation and then praying to the Ganesh idol.

They also light oil lamps in front of the idol and chant shlokas such as: “Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada. Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah!”

Worshippers of the deity observe a strict fast on this day which is broken at night after an auspicious sight of the moon and prayers to the Hindu god.

Apart from waking up early and bathing timely, devotees also need to maintain celibacy during the festival and stay away from tobacco and alcohol.

