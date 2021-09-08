Delhi govt bans public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in capital, no processions allowed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday said that it will not allow the public celebration of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order has been passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

''There will be no public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order said.

The DDMA further advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) says Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places in the national capital in view of COVID-19; advises people to celebrate the festival at home

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal.

Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place. Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the DDMA order stated.

The Karnataka government has also banned processions during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and said distribution of food and prasad will not be allowed.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat and Ganpati festival rituals

The much-awaited auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will be marked this year on September 10. The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state and is a 10-day affair.

Also known by the name Vinayaka Chaturthi, it celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesha Chaturthi on Friday, September 10, 2021

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:03 AM to 01:33 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 30 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:12 AM to 08:53 PM

Duration - 11 Hours 41 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:18 AM on Sep 10, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:57 PM on Sep 10, 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi Legend

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon. The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

(as per drikpanchang.com)

