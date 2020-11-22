Last lunar eclipse of 2020 on November 30: Check India timings, significance and other details

The last lunar eclipse of 2020 will occur on November 30. This year, 'Upachhaya' lunar eclipse will occur on Kartik Purnima i.e. November 30, which is a Monday.

Eclipse start time: November 30 at 1:04 pm.

Eclipse Medieval: November 30 at 3:13 pm.

Eclipse end time: November 30 at 5:22 pm.

Effect of lunar eclipse :

According to astrologers, the lunar eclipse on November 30 will be the last of 2020. Astrologers said that the last lunar eclipse of this year will affect the Taurus sign and Rohini nakshatra and can also have an effect on almost all the zodiac signs.

Every eclipse has a Sutak period during which it is suggested to chant the mantras and do meditation. In the upcoming lunar eclipse, the Sutak period will not be valid because it is a 'Upachhaya' eclipse.

What is the 'Upachhaya' eclipse

It is widely believed that lunar eclipses should not be seen with eyes but there is no religious significance to this. Only the lunar eclipses are not seen with the eyes and hence they are not included in the almanac. According to experts, lunar eclipse on November 30 will be visible in India, Australia, America, Pacific Ocean and Asia.