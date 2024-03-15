Lemon Peels: 6 Ways To Add Them To Your Foods And Drinks

There's no reason to throw away lemon peels. They are useful for a variety of tasks in the kitchen. Here are some ideas for incorporating lemon peels into your meals and beverages.

Making the most of every ounce of your ingredients might yield satisfying results and increase your experience's versatility. Lemon juice is used in a lot of recipes, but lemon peels could be harder to find. Learn how to use your lemon peels instead of discarding your rinds.

Candied Lemon Peel

Make candied lemon peel to turn lemon peels into a delicious delicacy. There aren't many ingredients needed for this recipe to produce a delicious outcome.

Lemon Pepper

A zesty ingredient like lemon pepper may liven up bland pasta, chicken, and seafood recipes. Having complete control over the quality and freshness of your spices while making your own lemon pepper brings you satisfaction.

Lemon Marmalade

Try making marmalade if you want to find a recipe that uses all of your lemons, peel and all. Unlike jam, marmalade is a fruit preserve that has more texture and flavor since it uses entire fruit. Using your remaining peels, try making marmalade with lemons instead of the conventional oranges.

Lemon Sugar

Lemon sugar is a tasty addition to your pantry that you can keep for use in the kitchen at appropriate moments, as when making citrus-flavored cookies or a delectable lemon loaf. For each complete lemon, zest the entire peel and squeeze 2 to 3 cups of sugar into a bowl.

Lemon Zest

Lemon zest is obtained from the peel of the lemon and can be used as a garnish or flavor in countless ways. Make sure not to touch the bitter white pith when removing the lemon's golden outer skin with a zester, grater, or vegetable peeler.

Lemon Peel Pickle

Make the most of your lemon peels by pickling them in the right amounts of oil and spices and enjoying them with everything you eat.