Live Updates | Happy New Year: World Bids Goodbye To 2024 As People Welcome 2025
Happy New Year Live Updates: Get ready to celebrate the arrival of 2025 with hope, renewal, and global festivities that unite hearts worldwide.
As 2024 draws to a close, we stand on the cusp of a brand-new year, ready to welcome 2025 with open arms. This transition brings a sense of hope and renewal, symbolizing fresh opportunities and new beginnings as the clock strikes midnight.
New Year’s Day, celebrated annually on January 1st, marks this momentous occasion. In 2025, falling on a Wednesday, it offers a chance to reflect on the past year, cherish memories, and set aspirations for the future. It’s a time for renewal, positivity, and unity as people across the globe embrace traditions that strengthen bonds and celebrate progress.
Festivities like dazzling fireworks, family gatherings, and heartfelt resolutions take center stage, embodying the spirit of togetherness and growth. The New Year is also a meaningful time to express love and gratitude to those who matter most, ushering in 2025 with warmth and optimism.
New Year Live Updates: Record-breaking Celebration! 8.09bn People Ready To Celebrate The Arrival Of 2025
By the end of 2024, the global population reached an unprecedented 8.09 billion, reflecting a growth of over 71 million people throughout the year, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau.
Heading into January 2025, demographic trends are set to persist, with the world witnessing an average of 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths every second. This dynamic is expected to contribute to a consistent net increase in the global population.
India held its position as the world’s most populous country in 2024, boasting an estimated population of 1.41 billion (1,409,128,296), marginally ahead of China’s 1.41 billion (1,407,929,929) as of July. Meanwhile, the United States ranked third, with a projected population of 341.1 million as of New Year’s Day 2025, marking an annual growth of 2.6 million people or 0.78%.
(Pic Credit: US Census Bureau)
Happy New Year Live Updates: Elaborate Security Arrangements In Kolkata On New Year’s Eve
Ahead of New Year's Eve Celebrations, a total of 4,500 police personnel will be on the streets of Kolkata till early Wednesday morning to ensure that the festive mood is not dampened. “Generally, security arrangements are made elaborate on this day every year with a focus on the Park Street area. However, this year considering several other factors, the security arrangements in the city have been made more elaborate. All units have been kept on high alerts,” said a senior official of the city police.
Happy New Year 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Connaught Place
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory barring the entry of vehicles in Connaught Place beyond certain points, including R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh flyover and R/A Windsor Place.
Traffic Advisory
Special traffic arrangements have been made in Connaught Place and India Gate areas for the New Year Eve celebrations.
Kindly follow the advisory#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/GKEfcsa3p3
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 29, 2024
Happy New Year 2025 Live Updates: Gurugram Police To Deploy 2,000 Personnel
On security measures ahead of New Year's Eve Celebrations, PRO Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar said, "22 hotspots for New Year celebrations have been identified. 2000 Gurugram police officers will be deployed. We have set up 10 parking places near the hotspots. 10 inter-state barricades and 68 barricades within Gurugram have been set up. The checking will start at 4 pm..."
