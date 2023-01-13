Lohri 2023: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and images to share with loved ones

The beginning of the harvest season is marked by Lohri, a festival especially celebrated in Haryana and Punjab, particularly by the Hindu and Sikh communities. Lohri is usually celebrated a day ahead of Makar Sankranti and this year the festival falls on January 14 (Saturday), 2023. Also known by names such La Loi or Lohadi, on this day, people gather with friends and family, light a bonfire outside their homes or in public areas using wood and cow dung cakes. Then they go around the fire and they perform Parikrama, they keep offering sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi, and peanuts to the fire. Here's a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on the occassion of Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages

1) A lifetime of warmth from the bonfires, sweetness from the gud, and rewari - wishing you all these and more. Happy Lohri!

2) Let us throw our differences, hatred, and negativity in the fire of Lohri and look forward to a year filled with love and compassion. Happy Lohri to all.

3) On this beautiful occasion of Lohri, I hope that all of your wishes come true. Blessings from God to you and your family. Happy Lohri.

4) I hope you have a wonderful and lucky Lohri. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones!

5) May the fire of Lohri burn all the unhappiness and evils in your life. Here's to a year filled with happiness, love, and blessings. Happy Lohri!

6) Phir aa gaya mausam makki di roti aur sarso de saag ka. Sabko Mubarak ho Lohri ka ye tyohar. A Happy Lohri to you and your family.

7) I pray that this Lohri brings with it lots of happiness and contentment for you and removes negative energies around you. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri.

8) Wishing that you are blessed with the energy and strength to make all your dreams a beautiful reality of your life. A very Happy Lohri to you.

9) May your life be filled with the abundance of joy, prosperity, and good life. Happy Lohri.

10) Lohri ke pavan parv ki hardik shubh kamnaye. Happy Lohri!

11) May the joys and happiness of Lohri flood every day of your lives. Happy Lohri everyone.

12) Open your door to joys, prosperity, abundance, and good health on this Lohri. Wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri.

13) This year, may you experience all the sweetness of jaggery. Have an amazing Lohri!

14) This is a day to rejoice, burn the negatives and welcome the new. You have my best wishes for Lohri.

15) May this harvest festival put an end to all your troubles and usher in a new phase in your life filled with happiness and good health. Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2023: Greetings and images

Share good wishes with your loved ones on this special occasion:

(All Images Source: Twitter)