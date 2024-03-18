NewsLifestyleCulture
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Busy Season For Astrologers

Elections are a busy period for politicians, bureaucrats, and the media, but the general public might not know that astrologers are also busy during this time. 

There is undoubtedly more politics than science in political science. The stars' alignment is only one of many other factors that exist in the space between the two.

According to reports, many will, of course, write this off as superstition, but during those 8 or 10 weeks of the campaign, everything revolves around hope and the unknown, so anything that illuminates the way forward is welcome.

This is why a lot of politicians and candidates go to astrologers to talk about their chances of winning elections. While consulting astrologers privately, some politicians dress in contemporary attire for media appearances and denounce astrology. 

However, several prominent politicians still seek advice from astrologers. Astrologers are consulted for timings of important events, interior design for homes and offices, cabinet portfolios, crucial aides, and many other matters. Their divinations allay the paranoia that inevitably befalls the powerful, and since the Lok Sabha elections are in 2024, this is also considered to be a busy time for them as well.

