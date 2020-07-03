Lunar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know about the Chandra Grahan on July 5

New Delhi: On July 5, get ready to witness the third lunar eclipse of 2020. However, this time, the lunar eclipse or the Chandra Grahan won't be visible in India. During a lunar eclipse, the earth moves between the sun and the moon. There are three types of lunar eclipse - Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. The July 5 eclipse will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, in which the earth's main shadow does not cover the moon.

The first lunar eclipse of 2020 occurred on January 10 and the second was just a month ago - June 5.

In one month's time, the world will witness three eclipses in a row - Lunar eclipse on June 5, the solar eclipse on June 21 and the July 5 lunar eclipse.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in South/West Europe, Much of Africa, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.

Timings:

Penumbral Eclipse begins - 08:37 pm (IST)

Maximum Eclipse - 09:59 pm

Penumbral Eclipse ends - 11:22:21 pm

(According to timeanddate.com)

The total duration of the eclipse is 2 hours and 45 minutes.

A number of organisations stream it live for people on Facebook. The skywatchers can also surf through YouTube channels for the live streaming of the third penumbral eclipse.