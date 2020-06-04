हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
lunar eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan date, India timings and why is it called 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'

When it is a Strawberry Moon Eclipse, the moon appears a shade darker during the penumbral lunar eclipse phase. 


Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The world is ready to witness the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020. This year saw its first lunar eclipse on January 10 and now the second penumbral lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) is on the intervening night of June 5-6 respectively.

In Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa - the second penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible. 

Eclipse Timings in India:

Penumbral Eclipse begins: 5 Jun, 23:15:51 (11.15 pm)

Maximum Eclipse: 6 Jun, 00:54:55 (12.54 am)

Penumbral Eclipse ends: 6 Jun, 02:34:03 (02.34 am)

(According to timeanddate.com)

It is also known as the Strawberry Moon Eclipse. But do you know why? Well, it is because during this time of the season, wild strawberries begin to ripen and that's how a Full Moon in June derived its name. Other names include Rose Moon, Hot Moon and Mead Moon, reportedly. 

When it is a Strawberry Moon Eclipse, the moon appears a shade darker during the penumbral lunar eclipse phase. 

This eclipse will be 3 hours, 18 minutes long. 

 

