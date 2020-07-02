हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
lunar eclipse 2020

Lunar eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan on July 5, check India timings

On June 21, 2020, the world witnessed an annual solar eclipse of the season.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 was on January 10, followed by the  other on June 5-6 and now time has come for the third one. The third penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is on July 5, 2020. 

During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon might appear darker than a usual Full Moon in North America, South America, and Africa during the maximum phase of this penumbral lunar eclipse.

It will be visible in South/West Europe, Much of Africa, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.

Lunar Eclipse India Timings:

                                                   UTC Time               New Delhi Time

Penumbral Eclipse begins     5 Jul, 03:07:23             5 Jul, 08:37:23 pm

Maximum Eclipse                 5 Jul, 04:29:51             5 Jul, 09:59:51 pm

Penumbral Eclipse ends        5 Jul, 05:52:21             5 Jul, 11:22:21 pm

It will not be visible in New Delhi, as it is below the horizon during the eclipse.

(as per information in timeanddate.com)

The total duration of the eclipse is 2 hours, 45 minutes.

Because it is a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be hard to spot and skywatchers won't be able to differentiate it from a full moon. The only distinguishing factor will be that the moon will appear darker. 

 

lunar eclipse 2020lunar eclipseChandra GrahanChandra Grahan 2020penumbral lunar eclipseindia timingslunar eclipse india timings
