lunar eclipse 2020

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan on July 5, where it will be visible and how to watch it in India

It is the third lunar eclipse of 2020. 

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan on July 5, where it will be visible and how to watch it in India
Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: On July 5, Sunday, lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will take place. It is the third lunar eclipse of 2020. There are three kinds of a lunar eclipse - total, partial and penumbral. Today's will be a penumbral eclipse, in which the earth's main shadow does not cover the moon. 

Lunar eclipse: Timings

The Chandra Grahan will take place during the day. Therefore, it will not be visible in India. It will last for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Penumbral Eclipse starts at 8:37 am
Maximum Eclipse at 9:59 am
Penumbral Eclipse ends at 11:22 am 

(as per information in timeanddate.com)

The lunar eclipse will be visible in South/West Europe, parts of Africa, parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.

People can watch the penumbral lunar eclipse on YouTube channels and on a website named Slooh. Several Facebook pages also stream it live. 

After today's lunar eclipse, the fourth and the last penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place on November 29.

lunar eclipse 2020lunar eclipseChandra Grahanchandra grahan on july 5
