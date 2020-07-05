Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan on July 5, where it will be visible and how to watch it in India

New Delhi: On July 5, Sunday, lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will take place. It is the third lunar eclipse of 2020. There are three kinds of a lunar eclipse - total, partial and penumbral. Today's will be a penumbral eclipse, in which the earth's main shadow does not cover the moon.

Lunar eclipse: Timings

The Chandra Grahan will take place during the day. Therefore, it will not be visible in India. It will last for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Penumbral Eclipse starts at 8:37 am

Maximum Eclipse at 9:59 am

Penumbral Eclipse ends at 11:22 am

(as per information in timeanddate.com)

The lunar eclipse will be visible in South/West Europe, parts of Africa, parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.

People can watch the penumbral lunar eclipse on YouTube channels and on a website named Slooh. Several Facebook pages also stream it live.

After today's lunar eclipse, the fourth and the last penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place on November 29.