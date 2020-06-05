हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
lunar eclipse 2020

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan tonight, India timings and where to watch it live!

The second penumbral lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of the year is on the intervening night of June 5-6. The first one took place on January 10. The second penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa. 

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan tonight, India timings and where to watch it live!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The second penumbral lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of the year is on the intervening night of June 5-6. The first one took place on January 10. The second penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa. 

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan date, India timings and why is it called 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'

Eclipse Timings in India:

Penumbral Eclipse begins: 5 Jun, 23:15:51 (11.15 pm)

Maximum Eclipse: 6 Jun, 00:54:55 (12.54 am)

Penumbral Eclipse ends: 6 Jun, 02:34:03 (02.34 am)

(According to timeanddate.com)

It is also known as the Strawberry Moon Eclipse. But do you know why? Well, it is because during this time of the season, wild strawberries begin to ripen and that's how a Full Moon in June derived its name. Other names include Rose Moon, Hot Moon and Mead Moon, reportedly. 

ALSO READ: Second Lunar Eclipse of 2020 on June 5: Here's everything you need to know, including if it will be visible in India or not

When it is a Strawberry Moon Eclipse, the moon appears a shade darker during the penumbral lunar eclipse phase. 

This eclipse will be 3 hours, 18 minutes long. 

Where to Watch it LIVE:

Because it is a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be hard to spot and skywatchers won't be able to differentiate it from a full moon. The only distinguishing factor will be that the moon will appear darker. 

The skywatchers can tune in to YouTube channels such as Slooh the Virtual Telescope Project for the live streaming of the second penumbral eclipse tonight. Astronomers recommend a telescopic o viewing or use of binoculars for watching any kind of eclipse.

 

