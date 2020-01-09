Lunar eclipse 2020: Date, time and how to watch Chandra Grahan

New Delhi: Just days after a rare solar eclipse took place in December, the first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will be witnessed on January 10 (Friday). The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be visible in Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia and South America. During a lunar eclipse, the earth moves between the sun and the moon. There are three types of lunar eclipse - Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

It is being said that the lunar eclipse will be visible in India from 10:37 pm on January 10 to 2:42 am on January 11. The eclipse will continue for 4.05 hours.

Partial lunar eclipses are easy-to-watch with naked eyes. However, astronomers recommend people to use binoculars or telescopes to view lunar eclipse.

After Friday, the next lunar eclipse will take place on June 5, July 4, November 29 and a total lunar eclipse will be visible on May 26, 2021.

There are a number of myths associated with eclipses. Several people avoid cooking or cutting vegetables during the eclipse period as it is believed that harmful radiations spoil the preparations. A set of people also do not eat during an eclipse.