Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, timing and significance

New Delhi: The first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place on January 10. The eclipse will be visible in India and Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia and South America.

A partial lunar eclipse takes place when the earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space.

As per a report published in Time and Date, the lunar eclipse will be visible in India from 10:37 pm IST on January 10 to 2:42 am IST on January 11.

The eclipse won't be visible in the United States of America.

Partial lunar eclipses are easy-to-watch with naked eyes. During the last solar eclipse, it was advised to wear protective eyewear so as to protect people's eyes from the bright sunlight. But generally during a lunar eclipse, the moon is not as strong and hence it is safe to look at it without any protective glass.

Lunar eclipses occur on a full moon night when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned in a straight line or almost straight line in space.

In comparison with urban areas, Rural areas have the best viewing conditions for a lunar eclipse. They have little or no artificial lights and pollution and hence the view is clear most of the times.

Use binoculars if you are interested in seeing the Moon's features during the eclipse.

Besides, some organisations and observatories will also hold live streaming so that those who cannot watch it live can still catch it.