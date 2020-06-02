Lunar Eclipse 2020: Know the date, timings and how to watch the Chandra Grahan

New Delhi: This year’s second lunar eclipse will occur on June 5. The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be visible in most parts Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. During a lunar eclipse, the earth moves between the sun and the moon. There are three types of lunar eclipse - Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. The one on June 5 is a penumbral lunar eclipse, in which the Earth's main shadow does not cover the Moon.

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and ends at 2:34 am on June 6. The total duration is three hours and 19 minutes. The eclipse will be visible at its full stage at 12:54 am.

During an eclipse, there are several dos and don'ts to be followed. In India, it is believed that no auspicious event or assignment should be taken up during the period of Grahan (eclipse). There are a number of myths associated with eclipses.

Partial lunar eclipses are easy-to-watch with naked eyes. However, astronomers recommend people to use binoculars or telescopes to view a lunar eclipse.

This will be the second lunar eclipse of 2020. The first one occurred on January 10 and two more will take place in July and November, respectively.

Among these, only the June 5 eclipse will be fully visible in India and November 29 eclipse will be partially visible.