Lunar eclipse 2020 timings and date: Check peak time, significance of the last lunar eclipse of the year

The final lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place on November 30. This is the fourth 'Upachhaya' or penumbral lunar eclipse of the year and will occur on Kartik Purnima. The last three lunar eclipses occurred on January 10, June 5, and July 4. It will be visible from 1:04 PM and will end at 5:22 PM. Compared to the previous penumbral lunar eclipses, this one will be of longer duration.

Lunar eclipse 2020 timings:

Eclipse start time: November 30 at 1:04 pm.

Eclipse Medieval: November 30 at 3:13 pm.

Eclipse end time: November 30 at 5:22 pm.

Effect of lunar eclipse 2020:

According to astrologers, the lunar eclipse on November 30 will be the last of 2020. The last lunar eclipse of this year will affect the Taurus sign and Rohini nakshatra, said astrologers adding that it could also have an effect on almost all the zodiac signs.

Every eclipse has a Sutak period during which it is suggested to chant the mantras and do meditation. In the upcoming lunar eclipse, the Sutak period will not be valid because it is a 'Upachhaya' eclipse.

Will Lunar Eclipse 2020 be visible in India?

According to astronomers, the last lunar eclipse of 2020 will not be visible all over India as it will occur before the sunset. However, it might be visible in some of the states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Uttarakhand. The lunar eclipse will be below the horizon in several major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic if the weather remains clear.

The visibility will also be dependent upon the weather conditions. If it is foggy, skygazers may not be able to witness the eclipse at all.

A total of six eclipses were scheduled to take place this year. After November 30, only one celestial eclipse will remain. The solar eclipse is expected to happen on December 14.

