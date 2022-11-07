Lunar Eclipse 2022: LAST chandra grahan of 2022 on November 8; These 4 zodiacs will be affected the most

Chandra Grahan 2022: Lunar eclipse is going to take place on 8th November 2022 in India. This lunar eclipse will prove to be the second and last lunar eclipse of this year. This time around a full lunar eclipse will take place, which is the last one of not only 2022 but the last full lunar eclipse till March 2025. While this is a full eclipse, in India, only the eastern part of the country including cities like Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Guwahati, Kohima, Aizawl, and Imphal will witness it.

This lunar eclipse is going to take place on the day of Dev Deepawali or Kartik purnima or Gurunank Jayanti, which is going to fall exactly 15 days after the solar eclipse if we follow the Chandra Grahan 2022 date and time in India. Here Astrologer and Vastu consultant Rosie Jasrotia talks to us about the sutak time and which zodiacs are the most affected during this Chandra Grahan.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Date and time (in India)

According to the Hindu calendar, the last lunar eclipse of the year in India is falling on 8 November 2022 and its exact time will start in the evening from 5:32 pm and end at 6:18 pm. The Sutak period or the sutak kaal will start 9 hours before the eclipse begins which is at 9:30 am in the morning and end with the the lunar eclipse at 6:18 pm in the evening.

Lunar eclipse can be viewed without any special equipment, unlike the solar eclipse. As moon reflects the light of the sun, there is no chance that the light can cause damage to human eyes. If the sky is completely clear, then you will be able to see the lunar eclipse with your naked eyes as well.

Do’s on Chandra Grahan

- Take special care to put Tulsi leaves (holy basil) in perishable items such as food and milk.

- One must take a bath before and after the eclipse. It is said that by doing this there is no negative effect of eclipse.

- The worshipping performed during the eclipse period gives millions of times the result. Do chanting and meditation during the eclipse period and do spiritual practice.

- You should also take a pledge to donate along with dakshina in the name of ancestors and donate after the eclipse period.

Don’ts on Chandra Grahan

- We should not consume any food or drink during grahan period except for pregnant women, children and the elderly if necessary.



- Abstain from eating cooking food or cutting fruits during the eclipse period. This can have a negative effect on your health.



- Avoid eating and drinking anything during the Sutak period. If some food is left before the eclipse, then do not consume it after the eclipse is over and consume it only after preparing new food.



This lunar eclipse is occurring on a very auspicious day with the stars alignment and the full moon in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, November’s total lunar eclipse is calling for everyone to embrace comfort, security, and pleasure, but not without confronting what may be standing in the way. Lunar eclipse will mainly affect 4 zodiac signs the most among the rest.

Other zodiac signs can also endure mental stress, tension and any financial loss in relationship, that is why you should donate at the time of lunar eclipse. Let’s find out more about these zodiac signs that will be impacted the most during this lunar eclipse.

Taurus

This lunar eclipse is not auspicious for the all Taureans. You should take care of your health during this time. Also, during the eclipse, avoid starting any new work or thing.

Gemini

The last lunar eclipse of the year is also going to have a bad effect on the Geminis. During this time your expenses may increase significantly. Along with this, a state of mental stress can also come.

Virgo

After the lunar eclipse, Virgos need to be careful for the next 15 days. Stay away from unnecessary expenses of any kind. Otherwise there could be financial losses.

Scorpio

People with the sub sign scorpio need to be careful during this eclipse. Put a lot of thought into things before starting or doing any work related to money. Otherwise you may suffer huge financial loss.

According to religious culture, Sutak Kaal at the time of a lunar or solar eclipse is unlucky. People are advised not to begin any new projects or make any significant decisions during this time, and they are advised to stay indoors throughout the eclipse.