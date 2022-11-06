Lunar Eclipse 2022: LAST chandra grahan of 2022 on November 8; check astrological predictions, dos & don'ts

Chandra Grahan 2022: A full lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, Earth, and the moon align in such a way that the moon goes through the shadow of the Earth. During the eclipse, the moon gets into the Umbra - the darkest part of the earth's shadow. In the process, the moon turns a reddish colour. The type and length of a Lunar Eclipse depend on the Moon's proximity to the Lunar Node. On November 8, a full lunar eclipse will take place, which is the last one of not only 2022 but the last full lunar eclipse till March 2025. In between, partial lunar eclipses will take place. While this is a full eclipse, in India, only the eastern part of the country including cities like Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Guwahati, Kohima, Aizawl, and Imphal will witness it. In other parts of the country, it will be visible as a partial eclipse. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, talks to us about the timing of the eclipse, its dos and don'ts, astrological predictions and its impact on different zodiac signs.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Date and Time

Date: November 8 (Tuesday), 2022

Starts: After sunset in your city

Ends: 6.19 pm

Chandra Grahan 2022: Astrological predictions

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says the eclipse can lead to the following things:

- There will be a disturbance in the sea.

- A fear of famine; thieves and fire will cause losses in many places.

- Prominent leaders will have to face special problems.

- Crops grown in winter will be damaged.

- There will be a pain for those who commit theft, dacoity, kidnapping and immoral acts.

- Prices of grams will increase.

- Prices of essential commodities will increase.

- Painters, historians and writers will suffer.

- Somewhere there will be disturbances - fear of war, suffering from diseases and natural wrath in people, loss due to rain.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Dos and Don'ts

Kashyap lists out the dos and don'ts for this lunar eclipse:

- It is beneficial to perform auspicious acts like bathing, doing charity, chanting, mantra-siddhi, meditation, havan etc during the sutak and eclipse period.

- Do not touch idols, eat or drink unnecessarily, indulge in sex, sleep, bite nails or go for a swim during the Sutak period.

- Avoid lies or indulging in deceitful acts.

- Suitable food or medicines etc can be had by children, old patients and pregnant women during Sutak period.

- Before the eclipse/sutak, it is better to put sacred grass in milk/curd, pickle. This ensures they are not contaminated. There is no need to add it to dry foods.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Impact on zodiac signs

Aries - Body pain, thief fear, destruction of wealth.

Taurus - Loss of money and trouble.

Gemini - Money gains and happiness.

Cancer - Disease, suffering, worry, fear and struggle.

Leo - Obstacles in learning and concerns about children.

Virgo - Enemy and fear of accident, expenses are high.

Libra - Blessed with life partner.

Scorpio - Disease, secret worries, delay in work.

Sagittarius - Expenses will shoot up, the race in life will heighten.

Capricorn - Work accomplishment and huge profit.

Aquarius - Increase in progress, enthusiasm, and charity.

Pisces - Money loss, extra expenses, and travel.

As per belief, Sutak Kaal - at the time of lunar or solar eclipse- is considered to be inauspicious. It is said that people should not start new work or take any important decision in this period and it is also said that at the time of the eclipse, staying indoors is best.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News)