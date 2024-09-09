Lunar Eclipse In September 2024: Will It Be Visible In India? When And Where To Watch Chandra Grahan | Check details

September 2024 is going to be an exciting time for skygazers as the second lunar eclipse of the year is all set to take place. On September 17 (in some parts of the world, September 18), a partial lunar eclipse will take place. According to the NASA website, "The eclipse is in the evening hours for U.S. observers (while the Moon is rising for the West Coast). The Moon looks ever so slightly bigger and brighter than the average full moon, though in practice it's tough to tell the difference. The September full moon is often called the harvest moon, due to its association with harvest time in the Northern Hemisphere."

Lunar Eclipse September 2024: Will Chandra Grahan Be Visible In India?

The lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. Lunar eclipses are visible from anywhere on the night side of Earth, but the timing of the eclipse is such that it will be daytime in India.

According to Space.com, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible from most parts of North America, South America, Europe, parts of Africa, western areas of Asia and Russia as well as parts of Antarctica.

Chandra Grahan 2024: Lunar Eclipse Timings

The moon will be below the horizon and not be visible in India. As per IST, the timing and date of the partial lunar eclipse of September 2024 are below:

Penumbral Eclipse begins: September 18, 06:11 AM IST

Partial Eclipse begins: September 18, 07:42 AM IST

Maximum Eclipse: September 18, 08:14 AM IST

Partial Eclipse ends: September 18, 08:45 AM IST

Penumbral Eclipse ends: September 18, 10:17 AM IST

(Source: timeanddate.com)

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Sutak Kaal

Eclipses have a special significance in the Hindu religion. According to astrology, Sutak Kaal is an inauspicious period that precedes certain events, such as solar or lunar eclipses. For lunar eclipses, Sutak Kaal usually begins nine hours before the eclipse. But since the eclipse won't be visible in India, sutak doesn't apply.

According to Drik Panchang, "If Chandra Grahan is not visible in your city but it is visible in some cities near to that then you should not observe it. Precautions which are advised during Sutak should be taken only if Chandra Grahan is visible in your city. Chandra Grahan is considered even if the Moon is not visible due to cloudy weather or some other weather conditions."

When And Where To Watch The September Chandra Grahan

While India will not witness the lunar eclipse, you can also catch live streams from observatories and space agencies worldwide, which will broadcast the eclipse as it occurs. People in North America, South America, Europe, parts of Africa, western areas of Asia and Russia and parts of Antarctica will be able to witness the lunar eclipse.