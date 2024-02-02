Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance - Here’s All You Need To Know

Every year, Magh Kalashtami is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. Magh Kalashtami is observed with dedication, devotion and holds immense significance. This festival is observed by the devotees of lord Shiva.

Kalashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha every month. This year, Magh Kalashtami will be celebrated to worship Kaal Bhairav – another form of Lord Shiva.

Here’s All You Need To Know About Magh Kalashtami

Magh Kalashtami Date:

The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 4:02 PM on February 2 and will end at 5:20 PM on February 3.

Magh Kalashtami Rituals:

On this day devotees observe fast, and offer prayers to Kaal Bhairav. It is believed that worshipping Kaal Bhairav with utmost devotion and dedication can remove all kinds of fears and challenges.

Magh Kalashtami Significance:

According to religious beliefs, Bhairav ​​is the form of Baba Bholenath. Bhairav ​​Baba also has three forms: Kaal Bhairav, Batuk Bhairav ​​and Ruru Bhairav. Kaal Bhairav is considered the God of Tantra-mantra. It is believed that by worshipping Kaal Bhairav, one can avoid the risk of untimely death and the ill effects of Saturn and Rahu. Further, by worshipping Kaal Bhairav on the auspicious day of Magh Kalashtami, all the obstacles created by enemies or by the planetary defects in the horoscope can be cured by worshipping.

