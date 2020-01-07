Magh Mela 2020: Date, Rituals and all you need to know

New Delhi: The annual Magh Mela is about to begin from January 10 this year and will last till February 21 on Mahashivratri. The festival will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It takes place in the month of Magh which usually falls in January-February.

During this period, devotees take a dip in holy rivers and pray to the lord. Amavasya and Makar Sankranti are considered to be auspicious dates for taking a holy dip and a huge gathering of people is seen at the Mela performing the rituals.

Rituals:

During the Magh Mela, several people perform community service, spiritually inclined people give a religious discourse, free meals for poor and needy--all this and much more is seen at the annual fest.

It is believed that whoever baths in a holy river during the Magh months gets rid of his evils and sins. it is seen as a form of penance by devotees which takes them on the path of attaining moksha or salvation.

Keeping the huge number of gathering in cognisance, necessary security arrangements have been made. Magh Purnima which is on February 9 is considered to be an important day in the month of Magh.

The Magh month begins on January 10 co-inciding with Paush Purnima, marking the austerity period as per Hindu calendar.

Taking a holy dip in Ganges (Dashashwamedh Ghat) at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj on Paush Purnima is considered to be auspicious.