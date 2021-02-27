हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Magh Purnima

Magh Purnima 2021: Date, time and importance of the holy bath

It is during this time of Magh month that the most-awaited and auspicious Kumbh Mela is organised after every 12 years. The Magha Mela in addition is held annually at Prayagraj - a confluence of three rivers at Triveni Sangam. 

Magh Purnima 2021: Date, time and importance of the holy bath
Pic Courtesy: PTI Photo

New Delhi: The Magh Purnima or Maghi, Magha Purnima this year is on February 27. The full moon day that falls in Magh month as per the Hindu calendar is known as Magha Purnima. It is during this time that the most-awaited and auspicious Kumbh Mela is organised after every 12 years. 

The Magha Mela in addition is held annually at Prayagraj - a confluence of three rivers at Triveni Sangam. 

Magh Purnima 2021 Timings: 

Magha Purnima on Saturday, February 27, 2021
Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:49 PM on Feb 26, 2021
Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:46 PM on Feb 27, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

MAGH PURNIMA SIGNIFICANCE:

Magha month and Magha Purnima in particular is important in terms of doing charity, make offerings to the needy etc. On this day, devotees begin their day by taking a holy bath in the river, make offerings to the lesser-privileged ones, performing puja or yajna at home and also if possible perform puja at Sangam - a confluence of holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati respectively. 

The daily holy bath in Ganga or Yamuna rivers begins on Pausha Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima. 

Also, Sant Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima. 

Here's wishing everyone on auspicious Magh Purnima day!

 

