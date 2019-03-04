हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
maha shivratri 2019

Maha Shivratri 2019: Puja Tithi, Timings and Vidhi

Here’s taking a look at the Maha Shivaratri 2019 Puja Timings, Tithi and Vidhi

Maha Shivratri 2019: Puja Tithi, Timings and Vidhi

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivratri holds great significance for Hindus across the globe. The day marks Lord Shiva's martial union with Goddess Parvati.  Meaning Shiva’s night, Maha Shivaratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in month of Magha in the South Indian calendar or the Amavasyant Hindu lunar calendar. However, according to North Indian calendar or the Poornimant lunar calendar, Maha Shivaratri is the Masik(monthly) Shivaratri in month of Phalguna. 

If we were to go by the Gregorian calendar, the day falls on March 4 this year and extends till March 5. 

Here’s taking a look at the Maha Shivaratri 2019 Puja Timings, Tithi and Vidhi:

Maha Shivaratri 2019 Tithi:

According to Drikpanchang.com, the Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 04:28 PM on Monday, 4th and ends at 07:07 PM on March 5th.

Maha Shivaratri 2019 Puja Timings:

The best time to do Puja on Mahashivaratri is known as the Nishikant Kaal Puja. This is that time when the Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared on earth in the form of a Shiva Linga. 

This year, the Nishita Kaal Puja time is between 12:08 AM to 12:57AM (of March 5). 

Maha Shivaratri 2019 Prahar timings:

First Prahar Puja Time = 06:19 PM to 09:26 PM (March 4)

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time = 9:26 PM (March 4) to 12:33 AM. (March 5)

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time = 12.33 AM to 3.39 AM. (March 5)

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time = 3.39 AM to 06.46 AM. (March 5)

Maha Shivaratri 2019 Parana Timing is as follows:

06:46 am to 05:26 pm on March 5

Maha Shivaratri Puja Vidhi

Take bath before doing Puja or visiting a temple.

Purify home and puja area by sprinkling Gangajal.

Light a brass or an earthen lamp.

Sit down with your eyes closed and invite Lord Shiva to accept your offerings. (You or your family priest can do the Pran Pratishthan by invoking the God in your idol).

Now, do abhishek with water on Shiv Linga or Shiva’s Moorti. Chant ‘OM’ or ‘OM Namah Shivaya’ while doing the Abhishek.

Then do Abhishek with Milk, Dahi, followed by Honey, Ghee (clarified butter) and water again.

Use a fresh piece of cloth to gently wipe the Shiv Linga or Idol.

Use the sacred ash (Vibhuti) or bhasm and make a Tripundra on the Lord’s Forehead or on the Shiv Linga. (The Tripundra is the three famous horizontal mark).

Put a Chandan tika in the centre of the horizontal line in the middle. And then add kumkum teeka. Add Bel or Vilva leaves and flowers.

Light incense sticks and dhoop.

Then offer fruits and dry fruits to the God.

Then chant the Shiva Chalisa or the 108 names of Lord Shiva or any simple Shiva Mantra.

Meditate for a while.

Conclude the Puja by singing the Shiva Aarti.

Tags:
maha shivratri 2019Shivratri 2019Maha Shiv Ratri 2019Shivratri puja timingsShivratri 2019 puja tithiShivratri prahar timingsShivratri puja vidhi
Next
Story

Maha Shivaratri 2019: Chant these simple yet powerful mantras

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Breaking News: Satellite images of Balakot Strike