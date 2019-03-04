Maha Shivratri 2019: Puja Tithi, Timings and Vidhi

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivratri holds great significance for Hindus across the globe. The day marks Lord Shiva's martial union with Goddess Parvati. Meaning Shiva’s night, Maha Shivaratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in month of Magha in the South Indian calendar or the Amavasyant Hindu lunar calendar. However, according to North Indian calendar or the Poornimant lunar calendar, Maha Shivaratri is the Masik(monthly) Shivaratri in month of Phalguna.

If we were to go by the Gregorian calendar, the day falls on March 4 this year and extends till March 5.

Here’s taking a look at the Maha Shivaratri 2019 Puja Timings, Tithi and Vidhi:

Maha Shivaratri 2019 Tithi:

According to Drikpanchang.com, the Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 04:28 PM on Monday, 4th and ends at 07:07 PM on March 5th.

Maha Shivaratri 2019 Puja Timings:

The best time to do Puja on Mahashivaratri is known as the Nishikant Kaal Puja. This is that time when the Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared on earth in the form of a Shiva Linga.

This year, the Nishita Kaal Puja time is between 12:08 AM to 12:57AM (of March 5).

Maha Shivaratri 2019 Prahar timings:

First Prahar Puja Time = 06:19 PM to 09:26 PM (March 4)

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time = 9:26 PM (March 4) to 12:33 AM. (March 5)

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time = 12.33 AM to 3.39 AM. (March 5)

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time = 3.39 AM to 06.46 AM. (March 5)

Maha Shivaratri 2019 Parana Timing is as follows:

06:46 am to 05:26 pm on March 5

Maha Shivaratri Puja Vidhi

Take bath before doing Puja or visiting a temple.

Purify home and puja area by sprinkling Gangajal.

Light a brass or an earthen lamp.

Sit down with your eyes closed and invite Lord Shiva to accept your offerings. (You or your family priest can do the Pran Pratishthan by invoking the God in your idol).

Now, do abhishek with water on Shiv Linga or Shiva’s Moorti. Chant ‘OM’ or ‘OM Namah Shivaya’ while doing the Abhishek.

Then do Abhishek with Milk, Dahi, followed by Honey, Ghee (clarified butter) and water again.

Use a fresh piece of cloth to gently wipe the Shiv Linga or Idol.

Use the sacred ash (Vibhuti) or bhasm and make a Tripundra on the Lord’s Forehead or on the Shiv Linga. (The Tripundra is the three famous horizontal mark).

Put a Chandan tika in the centre of the horizontal line in the middle. And then add kumkum teeka. Add Bel or Vilva leaves and flowers.

Light incense sticks and dhoop.

Then offer fruits and dry fruits to the God.

Then chant the Shiva Chalisa or the 108 names of Lord Shiva or any simple Shiva Mantra.

Meditate for a while.

Conclude the Puja by singing the Shiva Aarti.