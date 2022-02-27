Maha Shivratri 2022: Best devotional WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages for Lord Shiva-Maa Parvati bhakts!

New Delhi: The revered festival of Maha Shivratri will be marked this year on March 1. Devotees throng Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati temples in huge numbers as preparation for the big day starts days in advance. The festival celebrates Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati's divine marriage ceremony.

If you happen to be away from your family and friends, you can send these devotional WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages on Maha Shivratri.

The legends and myths associated with any of the festivals are countless. The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the globe by the Indian diaspora and the rituals may differ.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Maha Shivratri!