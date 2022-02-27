Maha Shivratri 2022: Important puja ingredients you need at home, shubh muhurat and Shiva Mantra

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be marked this year on March 1. Preparations in all Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples begin days in advance. The day is a celebration of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's marriage ceremony. Devotees throng temples in huge numbers and offer their prayers.

It is believed that on this day if you please, Lord Shiva, all your wishes would be fulfilled.

On Maha Shivratri, temples are decorated with flowers, embellishments and other adornments days in advance.

MAHA SHIVRATRI PUJA MANTRA:

In temples dedicated to the deity, many holy mantras are chanted.

-Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya॥

-Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

-Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

MAHA SHIVRATRI PUJA TIMINGS AND SHUBH MUHURAT:

Maha Shivaratri on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:08 AM to 12:58 AM, Mar 02

Duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins

On 2nd Mar, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:45 AM, Mar 02

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:21 PM to 09:27 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:27 PM to 12:33 AM, Mar 02

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:33 AM to 03:39 AM, Mar 02

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:39 AM to 06:45 AM, Mar 02

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:16 AM on Mar 01, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on Mar 02, 2022

(as per drikpanchang.com)

MAHA SHIVRATRI PUJA INGREDIENTS:

If you are planning to perform the Maha Shivratri puja at home for the first time and are struggling to know the details, here's a list of all the items you will need while conducting the puja.

- You will need a Shiva Linga or an idol made of Panchadhatu (five metals).

- A brass or a copper plate to place the idol/ Linga.

- A wooden plank or a raised wooden platform.

For Abhishekam, you need:

- Water

- Raw Milk

- Ghee

- Curd

- Honey

- Piece of fresh cloth

For the Puja:

- Brass/ silver or earthen lamps.

- Sesame/ mustard oil or ghee for lighting the lamp.

- Cotton wicks

- Incense sticks

- Dhoop (Sambrani)

- Copper/brass/silver Kalash

- Chandan ( sandalwood paste)

- Kumkuma

- Vibhuti

- Water

- Arka, Dhatura flowers and Bilwa leaves

- Ashta Gandha

For Puja Offerings:

- Banana

- Coconut

- Paan

- Supari

- Sweets

Dry fruits (optional)

For Aarti:

- Metal bell

- Aarti lamp

- Camphor

- A metal plate for burning the camphor

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Maha Shivratri!