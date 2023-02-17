Maha Shivratri 2023: Date, Puja Timings, Vidhi and Samagri
Maha Shivratri Shubh Muhurat: While there are many legends behind Maha Shivratri, the most significant one is that on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. On this day, their holy union is celebrated.
- One of the most significant festivals for Hindus, Maha Shivratri is the day when devotees offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings
- On Maha Shivratri, devotees pray to Lord Shiva for the fulfillment of their desires
- Shiva and Shakti (Goddess Parvati) are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness
Trending Photos
Maha Shivratri 2023: The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is here - it will be observed tomorrow (February 18) across the country. One of the most significant festivals for Hindus, this is the day when devotees offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings. While there are many legends behind Maha Shivratri, the most significant one is that on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Married women fast on this day for a happy marriage while many unmarried women observe the fast, praying for a husband like Lord Shiva. Let's check out the puja date, timings, vidhi, and samagri you need tomorrow.
Maha Shivratri 2023: Date and Time
Maha Shivaratri: Saturday, February 18, 2023
Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:09 am to 1 am, February 19
Duration: 51 Minutes
On 19th February, Shivaratri Parana Time: 6:56 am to 3:24 pm
Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 6:13 pm to 9:24 pm
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:24 pm to 12:35 am, February 19
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 am to 3:46 am, February 19
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:46 am to 6:56 am, February 19
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 8:02 pm on February 18, 2023
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 4:18 pm on February 19, 2023
(Source: Drik Panchang)
Also read: Maha Shivratri 2023 Vrat: 5 Foods That you can eat During the Fast - Check List
Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Samagri
On Maha Shivratri, devotees pray to Lord Shiva for the fulfillment of their desires. Here is a list of Puja samagri that one needs on Maha Shivratri:
- Vermilion
- Milk, water and bel leaves
- Fruits in prasad
- Betel leaves
- Lamp
- Incense sticks
- Vibhuti - sacred ash made using dried cow dung, also called Bhasm
- Flowers
- Rose water
- Yoghurt, ghee, and honey
- Sugar
- Sandalwood
- Ganga Jal
Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi
According to Drik Panchang, a day before observing the Shivaratri Vrat, most likely on Trayodashi, devotees should eat only one time. On the day of Shivaratri, after finishing morning rituals devotees should take Sankalp to observe a full-day fast and to take food the next day.
On Shivaratri, devotees should take bath for the second time in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. Shiva Puja should be done during the night and devotees should break the fast the next day after taking bath.
Out of the 12 Shivratris observed in any given year, Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies, that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.
Live Tv
More Stories