Maha Shivratri 2023: Date, Puja Timings, Vidhi and Samagri

Maha Shivratri 2023: The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is here - it will be observed tomorrow (February 18) across the country. One of the most significant festivals for Hindus, this is the day when devotees offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings. While there are many legends behind Maha Shivratri, the most significant one is that on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Married women fast on this day for a happy marriage while many unmarried women observe the fast, praying for a husband like Lord Shiva. Let's check out the puja date, timings, vidhi, and samagri you need tomorrow.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Date and Time

Maha Shivaratri: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:09 am to 1 am, February 19

Duration: 51 Minutes

On 19th February, Shivaratri Parana Time: 6:56 am to 3:24 pm

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 6:13 pm to 9:24 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:24 pm to 12:35 am, February 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 am to 3:46 am, February 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:46 am to 6:56 am, February 19

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 8:02 pm on February 18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 4:18 pm on February 19, 2023

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Samagri

On Maha Shivratri, devotees pray to Lord Shiva for the fulfillment of their desires. Here is a list of Puja samagri that one needs on Maha Shivratri:

Vermilion

Milk, water and bel leaves

Fruits in prasad

Betel leaves

Lamp

Incense sticks

Vibhuti - sacred ash made using dried cow dung, also called Bhasm

Flowers

Rose water

Yoghurt, ghee, and honey

Sugar

Sandalwood

Ganga Jal

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, a day before observing the Shivaratri Vrat, most likely on Trayodashi, devotees should eat only one time. On the day of Shivaratri, after finishing morning rituals devotees should take Sankalp to observe a full-day fast and to take food the next day.

On Shivaratri, devotees should take bath for the second time in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. Shiva Puja should be done during the night and devotees should break the fast the next day after taking bath.

Out of the 12 Shivratris observed in any given year, Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies, that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.