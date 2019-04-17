Mahavir Jayanti 2019: Interesting facts about the festival

Mahavir Jayanti is considered as one of the most important festivals in the Jain community. Also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, the festival is observed by Jains all over the world. This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 17. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir.

Born in Bihar in 599 BC, Mahavir was the 24th and last Jain Tirthankara who established core tenets of Jainism. Mahavir was born on Trayodashi Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. This year marks the 2617th birth anniversary of Mahavir Swami.

Here are some interesting facts about Mahavir Jayanti: