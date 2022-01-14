Makar Sankranti 2022: Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit other celebs extend wishes

New Delhi: The much-revered auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path.

On this day, Surya Dev or Sun God is worshipped. Makar Sankranti is known by different names in the country. If the Northern belt calls it Makar Sankranti or Maghi, then in Maharashtra it is called Pedda Pandaga, in Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Pongal (Thai Pongal) in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat.

To celebrate this auspicious day, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to extend wishes to their fans. Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, Suriya among others have shared good wishes on the festival.

Take a look at their posts:

May this festival bring good health, happiness and abundance in your lives.. Warm wishes to everyone celebrating #HappyPongal #HappySankranti — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) January 14, 2022

Wish you all a Happy Pongal and Makar Sankranti!!#ET pic.twitter.com/miuc7edLJe — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 14, 2022

Wish u all a happy Pongal & Sankranti, May this day bring Peace, Happiness, Joy & make us look towards a bright future 2022. God Bless#HappyPongal #MakarSankranti — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 14, 2022

Wishing y'all a very Happy Makar Sankranti #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/fCUfWw7U5o — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) January 14, 2022

Happy Makar Sankranti ..!!!The rays of the sun today ,are especially beneficial to us ,that is why Hindus in their wisdom ,created a game for us , flying kites ,so that we unwittingly spend time in the outdoors , having fun and gaining from Nature. #makarsankranti2022 pic.twitter.com/lXnD2vsJaw — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 14, 2022

On this day, several fairs are organised where social and cultural activities take place. Children take part in kite-flying competitions, bonfires and delicious food stalls dominate the festival. Usually, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14, but sometimes due to the transition in Sun (Surya) position, it falls a day later, i.e. January 15 respectively.