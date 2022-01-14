हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Makar Sankranti 2022

Makar Sankranti 2022: Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit other celebs extend wishes

On the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti, many celebrities took to social media to wish their fans.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-revered auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path.

On this day, Surya Dev or Sun God is worshipped. Makar Sankranti is known by different names in the country. If the Northern belt calls it Makar Sankranti or Maghi, then in Maharashtra it is called Pedda Pandaga, in Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Pongal (Thai Pongal) in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat. 

To celebrate this auspicious day, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to extend wishes to their fans. Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, Suriya among others have shared good wishes on the festival.

Take a look at their posts:

 

On this day, several fairs are organised where social and cultural activities take place. Children take part in kite-flying competitions, bonfires and delicious food stalls dominate the festival. Usually, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14, but sometimes due to the transition in Sun (Surya) position, it falls a day later, i.e. January 15 respectively.

