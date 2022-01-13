हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imran Khan

When 6-year-old Imran Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla, actress pens birthday wish for her 'youngest suitor'

Imran Khan had played the child version of Aamir Khan in the film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

When 6-year-old Imran Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla, actress pens birthday wish for her &#039;youngest suitor&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: To wish actor Imran Khan on his birthday, Juhi Chawla shared a sweet anecdote about Aamir Khan's nephew when he was 6 years old. The actress revealed that Imran, at the age of 6, had proposed to Juhi and joked that he was her youngest suitor.

Juhi also expressed that since he was a child - 'heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein'.

Take a look at her goofy but loving post:

 

For the unversed, Imran Khan had played the role of a child Aamir Khan in the film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. He also starred in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' as a child actor.

The actor made his adult acting debut in the rom-com, 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' opposite Genelia Deshmukh. He later starred in many other films such as Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. 

Imran was last seen on-screen in the rom-com 'Katti Batti' co-starring Kangana Ranaut.

