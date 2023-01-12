Makar Sankranti 2023: Do NOT consume tamasic food, avoid fights - checks dos and don'ts of festival

Makar Sankranti 2023: While festivals mean a lot of fun and the coming together of loved ones, Indian festivals and their timings are often based on scientific reasons related to weather. Makar Sankranti is no different. One of the main festivals of India, Sankranti is the time when Sun God is worshipped. Shwetha Krishnamurthy, a tarot reader of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, tells us, "The Sun God is worshiped in Sankranti. The Sun plays a major role in our life, to get energy from our food, we need Sun rays on us. Exposure to sunlight gives us Vitamin D. Plants need sunlight for photosynthesis. All living organisms need the Sun to survive. So we worship the Sun god."

From the day of Makar Sankranti, the Sun's journey towards the Northern Hemisphere (Uttarayanam) begins, and from Sagittarius, it enters Capricorn (Makar rashi). The festival also marks the beginning of a six-month auspicious period for Hindus known as Uttarayana period. According to Drik Panchang, Makara Sankranti falls on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The day marks the commencement of the harvest season.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Rituals

According to tarot reader Shwetha Krishnamurthy,

· On this day, food must be prepared of sweet pumpkin.

· During the evening, jujube fruit, sugarcane pieces, and coins are poured and aarti is to be done to children below 5 years of age.

· On this day, the preparation of sweet rice is very important. This dish is made with rice, dal, jaggery, grapes, dry fruits, sugar and milk. All these ingredients are cooked in a pot and allowed to boil over, signifying plenty and prosperity for the year ahead. This is offered as naivedya (food offering) to the Sun.

· People also eat dry coconut, sesame, peanut, and jaggery, which increase nutritional levels in the body. Dry skin will be healed.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Dos and don'ts

Shwetha Krishnamurthy tells us the dos and don'ts of Makar Sankranti:

Dos:

1. Share the above-mentioned food items with those in need

2. Consume Satvik food, prepare the food yourself in your own kitchen

3. Visit a temple. Take blessings from elders

4. Educate the future generations about our festivals and customs

Don'ts:

1. Don't consume outside foods or tamasic food on this day

2. Don't be lazy and waste your holiday by watching movies

3. Avoid smoking and alcohol

4. Avoid fighting at home. Quarrel increases your bad luck.