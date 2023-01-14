Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with friends and family

Makar Sankranti is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God. The auspicious occasion heralds the end of winter and the start of longer days as the sun moves northward. This period is known as Uttarayan and is considered to be a very lucky period. Across India, Sakranti is celebrated in different ways, but what remains the same is extending wishes and greetings to your loved ones. On Makar Sankranti, here are some wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your friends and family.

1) Wish your life is filled with joy, love, prosperity, and kindness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

2) May your life be filled with the comfort of til and the sweetness of gur. Love and wishes on Makar Sankranti.

3) May the bright colours of kites paint this day with smiles and joy for you and your loved ones. Have a blessed Makar Sankranti.

4) On this Makar Sankranti, may the Sun God bless you with love, prosperity, and peace. Happy Makar Sankranti!

5) I pray the Sun smiles for you and birds sing for you. Wishing you a joyous Makar Sankranti!

6) May you soar high with success just like your kites this Makar Sankranti.

7) May God bring a lot of colours into your life on this day of new beginnings. Happy Makar Sankranti!

8) On this auspicious occasion, may God bless you with good health and wealth. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti.

9) May you receive all the happiness the world has to offer. Happy Makar Sankranti.

10) I pray the harvest season brings prosperity and peace to your life. Happy Makar Sankranti.

11) A new start, a new goal with happiness. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

12) May the colours of joy, jubilation, and pleasure shine upon you and your life! Wish you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

13) May all these festivals bind us by a thread of love and compassion. Happy Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu.

14) May this harvest season fill your life with abundant prosperity. Greetings for Makar Sankranti.

15) May this first festival of the year bring new happiness and good luck in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti.

