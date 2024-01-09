Makar Sankranti is the harvest festival celebrated by Indians all across the country. While it's known by different names, it's a special occasion for all. The festival celebrates the Sun's transition from Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makar) and it officially marks the end of the harsh winter season and marks the onset of longer days. On this auspicious festival, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science, describes the significance of the festival and advises what to do and what not to do during Makar Sankranti.

Dos And Don’ts Of Makar Sankranti

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap lists the things one can do and can't do on Makar Sankranti.

1. Eat Satvik Food

Prioritise fresh, seasonal vegetables, fruits, and grains. Avoid meat, eggs, and other heavy foods, as they are considered tamasic and can cloud the mind.

2. Do Not Insult Others

Spread happiness, not hate on this auspicious day. Show kindness and respect to everyone, especially those in need. Do not sin by insulting a needy. Rather offer help to them on this day. Also, do puja and seek the blessings of the elders for prosperity.

3. Avoid Alcohol Consumption

Whether it is Makar Sankranti or not, you should avoid drinking alcohol. However, alcohol is avoided to avoid being deprived of happiness and prosperity. Also, this provides clarity of thoughts and mindfulness.

4. Prepare Sweet Rice

This day is incomplete without the special Sweet rice. It is made from rice, lentils, jaggery, milk, sugar, and dry fruits. It is a ritual of this auspicious festival which signifies prosperity and gratitude.

5. Eat Home Cooked Food

As mentioned before, avoid tamasic food. This also includes junk food. On this day, you should eat the food that is cooked in your kitchen only. Focus on home-cooked meals with natural ingredients to honour the tradition of purity and freshness.

6. Pumpkin Pudding (Kaddu Ka Halwa)

Kaddu ka Halwa symbolises sweetness, reminding us to savour life’s blessings. It also has an Ayurvedic reason. During this period, the Sun starts shifting to the northern hemisphere. From that day onwards the body starts dehydrating due to the intense light of sunlight. Pumpkins hydrate the body. And a pinch of sweetness is added to make it tastier.

7. Surya Araghya

As per religious beliefs, Surya is a symbol of infinity. Sun provides spiritual light of intelligence and knowledge. He is also known by various names such as Ravi, Pratyaksha Braham, Bhaskara etc. Offering prayers and water to the Sun is also a ritual in this festival. And this entire process is known as Surya Araghya.

8. Perform Charity And Donations

You should donate to charities. Donate to the less fortunate. Because this simple act of generosity brings joy and fulfilment in the lives of others.

9. Try Not To Hurt Others

Makar Sankranti focuses on charity and sharing blessings. So avoid hurting anyone either by your words or actions. Extend kindness and respect to everyone.

10. Avoid Onion And Garlic Consumption

Onion and garlic are also considered tamasic in nature. So, prepare food without using these ingredients.

11. Do Tarpan In Ancestors' Names

One should do Tarpan in honour of ancestors on the day of Makar Sankranti. This is to ensure that Pitra Dosha never enters that house. You can also do Tarpan in the Ganges River on this day to ensure your ancestors' spirits rest in peace. Also, praying to ancestors honours their memory and strengthens spiritual connections.

12. Bathe With Ganga Jal

Bathing in the holy water of Ganga frees you from sins and attains salvation. You can also spray Ganga jal in your entire house. It purifies the surroundings and restricts negative force from entering the house.

13. Avoid Cutting Trees And Harming Nature

In Vedic Culture, nature holds spiritual and agricultural importance. We appreciate Mother Nature for giving the food we consume and respect the harvest on this auspicious occasion. So, do not pluck flowers or cut trees.

14. Kite Flying

Flying kites on this day is considered a symbol of good health. People wake up early in the morning and fly kites. As a result, they are exposed to the first rays of the sun. Which is rich in Vitamin D and other nutrients.

Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated on January 15 this year, is known by different names across India. In Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti is known as Pongal. In Gujarat and Rajasthan Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayana. In Haryana and Punjab Makar Sankranti is known as Maghi. In Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana, it is known as Makara Sankranti and also Poush Sôngkrānti.