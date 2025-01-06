Makar Sankranti 2025: Check Date, Time, Significance, Rituals, Regional Celebrations, And More

Makar Sankranti, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrates the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makara) and marks the start of longer days. Rooted deeply in Indian culture, this event honours the Sun God and symbolizes renewal, prosperity, and spiritual growth. In 2025, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, with auspicious Muhurta timings guiding the observances.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Date and Time

Makara Sankranti on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

► Punya Kaal Muhurta: 09:03 AM to 06:04 PM (Duration: 9 hours)

► Maha Punya Kaal Muhurta: 09:03 AM to 10:57 AM (Duration: 1 hour, 54 minutes)

► Makara Sankranti Moment: 09:03 AM, January 14, 2025

► Punya Kaal and Maha Punya Kaal are highly auspicious periods for spiritual practices, charitable acts, and performing religious rites.

The Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti heralds the harvest season and honours Lord Surya (the Sun God) for nurturing life on Earth. The festival represents the victory of light over darkness and symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and gratitude. It is an ideal time to embark on fresh ventures and spiritual practices.

Diverse Regional Names and Celebrations

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India with unique traditions:

► Tamil Nadu: Known as Pongal, it involves cooking a sweet dish to thank nature and the Sun.

► Gujarat and Rajasthan: Called Uttarayana, where kite flying fills the skies with vibrant colours.

► Punjab and Haryana: Known as Maghi, people take ritualistic dips in rivers and enjoy sweets like jaggery and kheer.

Rituals Observed During Makar Sankranti

The festival is marked by various spiritual and social customs:

► Holy Dips in Rivers: Bathing in sacred rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna is believed to purify the soul.

► Offering Naivedhya: Devotees prepare special dishes and offer them to Lord Surya.

► Charitable Acts: Donating food, clothes, and money during Punya Kaal brings blessings.

► Ancestor Rituals: Performing Shraddha rites honours forefathers.

► Breaking Fasts (Parana): Many observe fasts and end them during auspicious Muhurta.

Regional Variations in Festivities

Each state adds its cultural flair:

► Maharashtra: People exchange sesame and jaggery sweets, symbolizing unity and harmony.

► West Bengal: The famous Ganga Sagar Mela draws pilgrims to the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal.

► South India: Families celebrate Pongal with intricate kolam designs and feasts.

► Gujarat: Kite flying during Uttarayana brings communities together in joy.

Makar Sankranti is a celebration of faith, gratitude, and unity. Its traditions promote kindness, joy, and reverence for nature’s cycles. Whether you observe it as Pongal, Uttarayana, or Maghi, the festival’s spirit unites diverse cultures in honouring the Sun’s life-giving power.

May Makar Sankranti 2025 fill your life with prosperity, warmth, and happiness!