Mangala Gauri 2024: Significance, Vrat Date, Vrat Timings & Rituals

In the month of Sawan, every Tuesday marks the observance of Mangala Gauri Vrat. It is believed that observing this fast allows devotees to receive blessings from Goddess Parvati. Both married and unmarried girls observe this vrat with the belief that it helps in alleviating Mangal Dosh and increases the chances of early marriage. The primary objectives of this fast are to seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati and ensure a harmonious married life. For further details regarding the dates, rituals, and timings of Mangala Gauri Vrat, please continue reading.

Mangala Gauri 2024: Significance

In Hinduism, the Mangla Gauri Vrat is a very important festival that falls in the month of Shravan, or Sawan. Sawan is regarded as a sacred month when worshippers of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati gather. This Tuesday vrat, which is observed in Sawan, is especially devoted to the health of marital life. The holy month of Sawan will take place in 2024 from Monday, July 22, to Monday, August 19. Lord Shiva's followers observe fasts and carry out rituals to honour the deities during this month.

Mangala Gauri 2024: Calendar For Vrat

July 23, 2024, Tuesday - First Mangala Gauri Vrat

July 30, 2024, Tuesday - Second Mangala Gauri Vrat

August 6, 2024, Tuesday - Third Mangala Gauri Vrat

August 13, 2024, Tuesday - Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat

Mangala Gauri 2024: Vrat Time

The Abhijit Muhurat takes place on July 23, July 30, and August 6 from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. On August 13, however, the Abhijit Muhurat begins at 11:59 AM and ends at 12:52 PM.

Mangala Gauri 2024: Rituals

During Brahma Muhurta, or before sunrise, wake up. After taking a bath, change into clean, new clothes. Cover a wooden table with a crimson cloth. Arrange an image or statue of Maa Gauri on the fabric. Light a flour-based earthen lamp. Make the decision to fast for the entire day. Honour the goddess with devotion. Present Maa Gauri with flowers and fruits. Light the lamp and burn incense to perform aarti.

