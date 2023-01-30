Martyrs' Day: Saluting the Sacrifice of our Soldiers with These Wishes, Quotes and Meaningful Messages Shaheed Diwas

Martyrs' Day Shaheed Diwas messages: Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, as he was leaving Birla House after evening prayers. India observes January 30 every year as Martyrs' Day or "Shaheed Diwas" to honor the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and to honour the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice as freedom fighters in defence of their homeland.

Here are some ways to honour and salute those who dedicate their lives and die in sacrifice to the motherland:

- Real heroes don't wear a cape; they put the Indian flag on their uniforms. Let's thank these real heroes, let's thank our Indian army.

- I am proud to be an Indian, Salute Our Soldiers on Army Day.

- Warriors are not conceived, They are made in the Indian army. Happy Indian Army Day.

- Saluting all the Army soldiers for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

- Bharat Maa ke Veer Sapoot Hamare Veer Yodhaa..Happy Indian Army Day.

- Let us celebrate with pride the service rendered to the nation. By Our fearless & selfless warriors. Happy Indian Army Day.

- It's the love for the country and the people of the country that moves the Indian Army to be such a solid and moving power.

- Salute to the great soldiers, a tribute to them. Our flag flies at the top of the sky and our country is like heaven. Salute to the Indian army!

- We complain about a hot and cold day, while they stay in harsh Siachen every day. They are never sure of their own life, they don't know if will they ever meet their family. Salute to the Indian soldiers!

- On the occasion of Shahid Diwas, I am sending my warm wishes in memory of all the martyrs who died for the independence of our country, protection of our country.

- Apni zindagi mein se kuch pal nikal kar aaj yaad unhe bhi karlo, wo jo laut ke har naa aa paye, wo jinhone sarhad par apne praan hai gawaye…. Shahid Diwas ki shubh kamnayein.

- Keep in mind that the seeds of the nation have been watered by the blood of the martyrs.

- Friends, on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, let us pray to God for the happiness and prosperity of the martyrs of our country and their families because it is they who live to build a healthy India. Happy Martyr’s Day.

- On the occasion of Shahid Diwas, I am sending my warm wishes in memory of all the martyrs who died for the independence of our country, protection of our country.

Also Read: Martyrs' Day: Learn about the importance of day on Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary

Let's unite to honour the true heroes who have continuously given us freedom as well as the heroes who fight tirelessly to preserve it.