हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Martyrs Day

Martyrs' Day: Learn about the importance of day on Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary

On January 30th, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during his evening prayers in the Birla House.

Martyrs&#039; Day: Learn about the importance of day on Mahatma Gandhi&#039;s 74th death anniversary

New Delhi: India, observes January 30 of each year as the Martyrs' Day or 'Shaheed Diwas' to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and to pay homage to the freedom fighters, soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their Motherland.

On January 30th, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during his evening prayers in the Birla House.

Each year on January 30, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and all the three Chiefs of armed forces (Army, Air Force, and Navy) pay homage to  Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

All the educational institutes, work places, offices in all the states, and UTs across the country observe 2 minutes of silence in the memory of martyred freedom fighters.

However, the country observes Martyrs' Day on March 23 of each year as well to pay tribute to the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who were hanged to death by the British on the very day in 1931.

Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration. Here are some of his motivating quotes:

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Martyrs DayMahatma GandhiRaj Ghat
Next
Story

Amit Shah to unveil mural of Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Martyrs' Day

Must Watch

PT26M59S

Zee News Opinion Poll: what is Janta Ka Mood of 17 districts and 120 seats of Purvanchal?