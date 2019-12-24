Merry Christmas 2019: Wish your loved ones with these special WhatsApp and Text messages

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when you hear beautiful carols in every hook of the city, colourful decorations lighting up the streets and cakes topping the meal corner. You know it is Christmas when you hear, witness and relish of the above respectively.

To make your Christmas merrier, we thought of simplifying somethings for you. In case you are away from your loved ones and want to wish them, here's a list of messages you can WhatsApp them or send them as a text (SMS) note.

Check it out here:

Here's wishing our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!