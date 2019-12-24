हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Christmas

Merry Christmas 2019: Wish your loved ones with these special WhatsApp and Text messages

To make your Christmas merrier, we thought of simplifying somethings for you.

Merry Christmas 2019: Wish your loved ones with these special WhatsApp and Text messages
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when you hear beautiful carols in every hook of the city, colourful decorations lighting up the streets and cakes topping the meal corner. You know it is Christmas when you hear, witness and relish of the above respectively. 

To make your Christmas merrier, we thought of simplifying somethings for you. In case you are away from your loved ones and want to wish them, here's a list of messages you can WhatsApp them or send them as a text (SMS) note. 

Check it out here: 

Here's wishing our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Tags:
ChristmasMerry ChristmasChristmas 2019Santa Clausmerry christmas whatsapp messagesChristmas WhatsApp messages
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 24, 2019

Must Watch

PT7M35S

Hemant Soren संभवत 27 December को Jharkhand के CM के रूप में शपथ लेंगे