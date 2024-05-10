Haven't picked up any gifts for Mother's Day and still scratching your head for ideas? Mother's Day in most countries is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and in 2024, it falls on May 12. While every day is Mother's Day, there's no harm in making that special woman in your life feel all the more dear on this particular day. But why just those who are already moms, it's a day to celebrate moms-to-be too. Simran Shah, Vice President, Sales, Kama Jewelry, shares a list of simple and trendy gifts you can expecting moms.

Want to make a to-be mom feel special? Simran Shah lists 5 cool pieces of jewellery that you can gift. Check out:

1. Solitaire Love Earrings

These earrings symbolise love and affection and highlight a profound bond between the expecting mom and the unborn child. They seamlessly complement any outfit and give an easy transition from day to night.

2. The Classic Heart Pendant

This symbolises the little heart beating within the expected Mom. This pendant will make for a perfect gift or a cherished keepsake to celebrate the arrival of the little one.

3. Minimalist Stackable Rings

This can be a simple yet trendy addition to the styling of her jewellery, which she can easily carry. These delicate rings help the expected moms to express their individuality while embracing the simplicity of motherhood.

4. Arm Candy Bracelet

Adorn the wrist of the mom-to-be with unique designs that just feel like a second skin. Moms can pair it with bangles or just wear it alone. These versatile bracelets will be an arm candy for the mothers.

5. Elegant Necklaces

A timeless elegance and sentimental charm, a necklace severs a perfect token of appreciation for the beautiful journey that they are embarking upon. This subtle yet meaningful accessory adds a personal touch and serves as a reminder of the precious life growing within.