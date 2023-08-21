Nag Panchami 2023: Know Date, Timings, Puja Muhurat, History, Significance And More

The Nag Panchami, a significant Hindu festival, is observed on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the Sawan month, which falls in July or August, two days after Hariyali Teej. As per tradition, women offer milk to the Serpent God and seek blessings for the well-being of their brothers and family. If you're planning to celebrate Nag Panchami this year, you should familiarize yourself with the date, timing, puja muhurat, historical background, significance, and festivities associated with the occasion.

Nag Panchami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Puja Timings

This year Nag Panchami will be celebrated on Monday, August 21. According to Drik Panchang, the puja will commence at 5:53 am and conclude at 8:30 am. The puja tithi for Nag Panchami will commence at 12:21 am on August 21st and conclude at 2:00 am on August 22. However, in Gujarat, the festival will be observed on Monday, September 4, as the state follows a 15-day delayed celebration, as mentioned by Drik Panchang.

Nag Panchami 2023: History And Significance

Nag Panchami is a significant event in Hindu traditions, where snakes are revered and worshipped. Snakes are powerful creatures that are considered divine, especially by the Naga tribe. The belief is that reverence towards snakes is passed on to serpent deities. According to the Drik Panchang, the Nag Panchami festival involves the worship of twelve snakes: Anant, Shesha, Vasuki, Padma, Kambal, Karkotak, Ashvatar, Dritrashtra, Shankhpal, Kaliya, Takshak, and Pingal. Furthermore, it's thought that those who pay homage to snakes on this day can overcome their fear of serpents and the Kaal Sarpa Dosh.

The festival is observed with various rituals, such as creating snake-shaped designs from cow dung and offering milk, flowers, and other offerings to snake deities like Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. People also visit temples dedicated to snake gods and perform prayers for their family's safety.

Nag Panchami 2023: Celebrations

In some regions, images of snakes are drawn on walls and doorways using a mixture of rice flour and water. Devotees observe fasting and make offerings to live snakes, which are believed to be manifestations of gods.

The celebration also involves traditional foods and sweets made for the occasion, which vary based on regional customs. The festival brings communities together, fostering a sense of unity and devotion among people.

