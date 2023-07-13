National French Fry Day 2023: 4 Easy Recipes You Must Try At Home

National French Fry Day is a food holiday celebrated on July 13th each year. It's a day dedicated to one of the most popular and beloved side dishes: French fries. On this day, people indulge in the crispy, golden, and delicious goodness of French fries, whether they're homemade, from a restaurant, or even from a fast-food chain.

French fries are a versatile food that can be enjoyed in various ways. They can be served as a side dish to burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, or fried chicken. They can also be topped with cheese, chili, gravy, or various other condiments to create loaded fries or poutine, a Canadian dish that combines fries, cheese curds, and gravy.

Here are some easy french fry recipes you can try at home:



cre Trending Stories

Classic French Fries

Ingredients:

Potatoes (russet or Yukon Gold), peeled and cut into even-sized sticks

Vegetable oil, for frying

Salt, to taste

Instructions:

Rinse the cut potatoes under cold water to remove excess starch. Dry them thoroughly using a kitchen towel.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or large pot to around 325°F (160°C).

Fry the potatoes in batches for about 4-5 minutes, until they are soft but not browned. Remove from oil and let them cool.

Increase the oil temperature to 375°F (190°C).

Fry the partially cooked potatoes in batches again until they turn golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes.

Remove from the oil and place on paper towels to drain excess oil. Season with salt while they are still hot.

Also read: Monsoon Eye Care: 7 Tips to Protect Your Vision During Dusty Weather

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Ingredients:

Potatoes (russet or Yukon Gold), peeled and cut into even-sized sticks

Vegetable oil, for frying

Salt, to taste

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons truffle oil

Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Instructions:

Follow the same steps as for classic French fries until they are cooked and crispy.

In a large bowl, toss the cooked fries with the grated Parmesan cheese and truffle oil until they are well coated.

Sprinkle with salt and chopped parsley if desired.

Serve immediately while they are still hot.

Cajun Spiced Fries

Ingredients:

Potatoes (russet or Yukon Gold), peeled and cut into even-sized sticks

Vegetable oil, for frying

Salt, to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Follow the same steps as for classic French fries until they are cooked and crispy.

In a small bowl, combine paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper to make the Cajun spice blend.

Sprinkle the spice blend over the cooked fries and toss gently until they are evenly coated.

Season with salt if desired.

Serve immediately.

Sweet Potato Fries

Ingredients:

Sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into even-sized sticks

Vegetable oil, for frying

Salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

Rinse the cut sweet potatoes under cold water. Dry them thoroughly using a kitchen towel.

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

In a large bowl, toss the sweet potato sticks with vegetable oil until they are well coated.

In a separate bowl, mix together salt, ground cumin, chili powder, paprika, and cinnamon to create a spice blend.

Sprinkle the spice blend over the sweet potato sticks and toss gently until they are evenly coated.

Arrange the seasoned sweet potato sticks in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, turning once halfway through, until they are crispy and golden brown.

Serve immediately.

Enjoy trying out these delicious variations of French fries at home!