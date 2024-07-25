This year's National Parent's Day falls on July 28, the fourth Sunday in July, and it honours all parents. This day honours our parents, wherever they may be, and the significant role they have played in our lives. Mothers were honoured in May, and fathers were honoured in June. Consequently, we can get our parents together in July and give them our heartfelt gratitude all at once.

National Parent's Day 2024: Significance

Children look to their parents for protection, education, provision, and role modelling from an early age. As members of a family, kids look up to their parents for direction, imitating their actions and learning how to play essential roles in their communities. Parents help us become self-sufficient, self-thinking people throughout our lives, which can be difficult in a world that is changing so quickly. Parents frequently have never-ending concerns and restless nights. We honour all parents who go above and above to raise and safeguard their children on this special Sunday. Numerous events and activities are planned to honour, celebrate, and encourage the role that parents play in raising their children.

National Parent's Day 2024: History

The most priceless gift from nature are our parents, who have an important part in our life. Their participation is essential to a child's growth and development. The purpose of National Parent's Day, which was instituted in 1994 by President Bill Clinton as a result of a Congressional Resolution sponsored by Republican Senator Trent Lott, is to encourage responsible parenting and parents to provide their children with positive reinforcement. This day honours the unbreakable love that exists between parents and their children as well as the sacrifices made by parents. It coincides with the dates of Father's Day in June and Mother's Day in May, as it is observed in July.

National Parent's Day 2024: Ways To Celebrate