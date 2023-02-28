National Science Day 2023: Significance, Theme, Wishes And Everything You Need To Know About This Day

National Science Day: National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28th to celebrate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. The eminent Indian scientist CV Raman received the Nobel Prize in 1930 for creating the "Raman Effect" on this day. In 1954, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Indian government.

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) suggested that National Science Day be observed on February 28 every year in honour of this discovery. The Indian government approved of the suggestion, and on February 28, 1987, the inaugural National Science Day was held.

National Science Day 2023: Significance

The government of India honours scientists who have made significant contributions to science as part of its celebration of the anniversary of the Raman effect, which is considered to be the greatest scientific discovery ever made.

During National Science Day, there are presentations in public, screenings of science films, exhibitions, and activities centred around scientific ideas.

National Science Day 2023: Theme

National Science Day in 2023 will focus on "Global Science for Global Wellness."

National Science Day 2023: Who was Dr CV Raman?

Famous physicist Dr. CV Raman received his bachelor's and master's degrees in physics from Madras' Presidency College. Together with his work for the government, he also participated in a number of science competitions. Following that, he was given a scholarship by the Indian government.

What is the Raman Effect?

The Raman Effect, which results in a shift in wavelength, happens when molecules deflect light beams. A small portion of the light that travels through a clear, dust-free sample of a chemical compound exits in directions different from the incident (incoming) beam. The majority of the light that is scattered has a constant wavelength. The Raman effect, however, causes a tiny amount to have wavelengths that are distinct from those of the incident light.

National Science Day 2023: Wishes and messages

- More than intellect, a successful scientist needs character because that is what defines his achievements. Happy National Science Day 2023.

- Science is everywhere, no matter if you believe in it or not. Happy National Science Day to everyone.

- Live, learn and explore! Contribute to the beautiful world of Science. Happy National Science Day 2023!

- Every great mind had its own perspective towards science, its utility, and its interaction with other fields of study. Here are some quotes on Science from some revered scientists.

- Something incredible out there is looking to be found out, and Science is our vehicle to it. Happy Science Day.

- Science is that tool that helps deliver the joy of true understanding to an ever-inquisitive mind. Happy National Science Day!