National Sports Day 2024: Significance, History & Quotes

Every year on August 29, India observes National Sports Day to honour the birthdate of the renowned hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, nicknamed the "Wizard of Hockey." His outstanding contributions to Indian sports are recognized on this day, especially for his part in India's three Olympic gold medal wins in 1928, 1932, and 1936. This unique occasion honours not only Dhyan Chand's achievements but also other sportsmen's contributions to Indian sports, encouraging the next generation of athletes.

National Sports Day 2024: Significance

An annual celebration of the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the great hockey player recognized for his exceptional abilities and contributions to the game. National Sports Day was introduced by the Indian government in 2012. The day seeks to raise awareness of the value of physical health, encourage youth engagement in sports, and promote sports culture. Nationwide sporting events are arranged, and athletes receive recognition for their accomplishments. Along with encouraging a healthy lifestyle, fostering national cohesion, and motivating the next generation to play sports, the day also acts as a springboard for government programs aimed at advancing sports in India.

National Sports Day 2024: History

In order to honour Major Dhyan Chand, nicknamed the "Wizard of Hockey," and to celebrate sports excellence, the Indian government established National Sports Day on August 29, 2012. Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on 29th August, 1905 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, had an incredible career from 1926 until 1948, playing 185 matches and scoring over 400 goals for India. Indian hockey saw a golden age as a result of his outstanding play, which saw the national team win three straight Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. His birth anniversary is celebrated on National Sports Day, which also pays tribute to his tremendous influence over Indian sports.

National Sports Day 2024: Quotes

“When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones.” – Sachin Tendulkar

“I want to be the best, it’s not about the ranking, it’s about being consistent.” – Saina Nehwal

“If I, being a mother of two, can win a medal, so can you all. Take me as an example and don`t give up” - Mary Kom