Navratri 2019 Day 2 - Worship Maa Brahmacharini for peace

The nine-day-long auspicious festival of Navratri commenced on September 29. Each day is dedicated to the nine different forms of Durga or feminine power. This is one of the most celebrated festivals in India

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars.

Out of the four Navratris, the Chaitra and the Sharadiya are the most popular. The others are Aashada and Magha Gupta Navratri.

Dressed in white, Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried form of Sati, King Daksha’s daughter, who was later married to Lord Shiva. She is depicted holding a Japa Mala in the right hand and a Kamandala in the left hand.

Since she is governed by Mangal, the controller of all fortunes, her devotees worship her on the second day of Navaratri to seek her blessings for peace and virtue and prosperity.

You can chant this Mantra to pay ode to Goddess Brahmacharini:

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma abhyamaksh Mala kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Navratri.