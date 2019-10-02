close

Navratri 2019

Navratri 2019 Day 4: Worship Goddess Kushmanda for strength and wealth today

This form of Durga is believed to have the power to reside within the sun. Hence, she has the radiance and the glow to sustain and preserve energy. Mounted on a tiger, the goddess is depicted with Ashta Bhuja or eight hands.

Navratri 2019 Day 4: Worship Goddess Kushmanda for strength and wealth today
Representative image from Pixabay

Navratri is a nine-day long festival celebrated by Hindus with much devotion, and enthusiasm. The auspicious festival grips the entire nation in happiness and devotees are seen seeking blessings from Maa Durga. This year, Navratri began from September 29 and will last till 7th October with Vijayadashami falling on the 8th. 

During the 9 days of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in different avatars. 

Each day is dedicated to one particular avatar or form and devotees pray to Maa and seek her blessings. 

On Day 4 or Chaturthi Tithi of the Navratri, Mata Kushmanda is worshipped. Ku means 'a little', Ushma means 'warmth' or 'energy', and Anda means 'cosmic egg'. Goddess Kushmanda is believed to have created the universe with her divine smile.

The manifestation of Durga, called Kushmanda, is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. It is believed that it is this form of Durga which eliminated darkness from the world with her smile. And hence, every idol of the goddess in this form has a benevolent smile on her face.

Maa Kushmanda is Lord Shiva's consort and improves the health of the devotee. She also bestows immense wealth and strength to her bhakts.

Chant Maa Kushmanda's mantra to seek her blessings:

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

You can invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting this simple Mantra

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥
Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah॥

Here’s a stuti dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।
नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita।
Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

Devi Kushmanda's one hand is always on Abhayamudra from where she blesses her devotees.

Jai Maa Durga!

