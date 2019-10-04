Navratri 2019 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani for a blissful married life

New Delhi: The first day of the widely celebrated Hindu festival, Navratri commenced on September 28 this year and will be on till 7th, with Vijayadashami being celebrated on the 8th of this month. The entire country is embroiled in the festive spirit of this 9-day long festival. Navratri or Durga Puja marks the victory of good over evil.

During these 9 days of Navratri, a particular form of Goddess Durga is worshipped by the devotees. On the sixth day of Navratri, Goddess Katyayani is prayed to. Katyayani happens to be the second name for Goddess Parvati in Amarakosha—the Sanskrit lexicon.

Devi Katyayani is associated with the red colour, similar to Maa Durga. According to Skanda Purana, Devi Katyayani is referred to as being created from the spontaneous anger of the Gods which ultimately killed the demon - Mahishasura.

She rides a lion, given to her by Goddess Parvati. She has three eyes and is four-armed.

Chant the mantra dedicated to Maa Katyayani:

कात्यायनि महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरि । नन्द गोपसुतं देविपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः ॥

Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadheeshwari

Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah

Here are the benefits of chanting Katyayani Mantra:

If your marriage is getting delayed, this mantra will remove all the hurdles, Manglik Dosha from your horoscope.

Married couples too can chant this mantra for blissful married life and to have a child soon.

Katyayani Mantra can also be chanted by couples who are in love but are yet to get their parents’ consent for marriage.

As per popular legends, Devi Katyayani was born as a daughter of Katyayana Rishi, born in the Katya lineage originating from Vishwamitra, thus called Katyayani, "daughter of Katyayana".

In other texts like Kalika Purana, it is mentioned that it was Rishi Kaytyayana who first worshipped her, hence she came to known as Katyayani.

The epitome of love and anger, the idols of Katyayani are portrayed with four arms and three eyes, and mounted on a lion.

Happy Navratri and Shubho Durga Pujo!