Navratri 2019: Ghatasthapana timings and puja mahurat

New Delhi: It is once again that time of the year when festive spirit grips the nation. The nine-day long festival of Navratri is knocking at the door and Devi Durga devotees have already begun the elaborate preparations for this season.

There are four types of seasonal Navratris, but the one which falls in the months of either September-October is called Sharad or Shardiya Navratri and happens to be the most celebrated one. This year, the auspicious festival of Navratri begins from September 29 and will last till October 7.

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 8, 2019.

Besides, Sharad Navratri, there is another one called Chaitra Navratri which is celebrated right after the Spring season.

On the first day of Navratri, Ghatasthapana ritual takes place which marks the beginning of the festival. It invokes the Goddess Shakti before the 9-day puja begins.

Ghatasthapana Puja Timings:

According to drikpanchang.com, here are Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana timings:

Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:16 AM to 07:40 AM

Duration - 01 Hour 24 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:48 AM to 12:35 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:56 PM on Sep 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 08:14 PM on Sep 29, 2019

Kanya Lagna Begins - 06:16 AM on Sep 29, 2019

Kanya Lagna Ends - 07:40 AM on Sep 29, 2019

Here's how to prepare for the Ghatasthapana:

A shallow utensil with a wide mouth made of clay is often used as the base. Three layers of each of mud and seeds of Sapta Dhanya / Navadhanya (seven or nine different grains) are scattered in the pan. Water is sprinkled so that the seeds get enough moisture to thrive and germinate.

A Kalash (made of brass/copper or silver) smaller than the mouth of the claypan is filled with Ganga Jal or regular clean water. A few currency coins, supari, Akshat (Raw rice mixed with turmeric powder) and Durva grass are put in the water. Then five leaves of the mango tree are placed around the neck of the Kalash. And finally, the neck of the Kalash is covered by placing a coconut with its fibre protruding upward. Some people put raw rice, coins, dried turmeric fruit and kumkum in the Kalash instead of water.

This Kalash is then kept right in the middle of the pan filled with the mud and Navadhanya.

Then a Haldi-kumkum tika is put on the Kalash.

You can even cover the Kalash with a fresh piece of coloured cloth and put a small garland around it.

Once the Ghata is prepared, place it in your Puja room on a wooden platform. Then you need to invoke Goddess Durga in the Kalash and thus invite her to your home to accept your offerings and prayers.

After invoking the Goddess (which is similar to Prana Pratishthan), you need to perform the Panchopachara Puja wherein you would be required to greet her with Chandan, flowers, incense, an oil lamp and fruits or Prasad.

Navratri marks the victory of good over evil and Ghatashthapana hails the feminine power—Durga.

Jai Mata Di!